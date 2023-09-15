New Tropical Depression Forms In The Central Atlantic

Location 1170 miles E of The Lesser Antilles Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 12 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 43.8W, 14.4N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 14.4 North, longitude 43.8 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm late today and could become a hurricane late this weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:14 Friday Morning, September 15th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 10:08 Friday Morning, September 15th

Land Hazards

None