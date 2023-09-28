Rina Currently Weakening

Location 760 miles ENE of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 40 mph Heading NW at 14 mph Pressure 29.65 Coordinates 52.8W, 23.5N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Rina was located near latitude 23.5 North, longitude 52.8 West. Rina is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through Sunday, followed by a northward turn on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Rina is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Sunday and dissipate early next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 12:58 Sunday Night, October 01st

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 9:45 Saturday Evening, September 30th

Land Hazards

None.