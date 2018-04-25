KSAT Weather: Chance of rain Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - The rain rock at NIOSA has done its job so far, but it may fall short of its goal on Wednesday. Scattered showers will aim to put a damper on our Fiesta festivities.

Wednesday: Scattered showers

Wednesday will begin without much rain. The clouds will be on the increase during the morning, gearing up for some afternoon showers with temperatures in the 70s.

Showers are expected to develop to the west of San Antonio during the afternoon. These are expected to move toward the east and southeast throughout the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

The best chance of rain exists for the Rio Grande Plains, but San Antonio still has a decent shot at seeing some scattered showers. The further east you go, the smaller your chance of rain.

Nothing severe is expected with this rain, but pack the umbrella if you’re heading to Fiesta.

Thursday: Clearing skies

A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday evening, bringing in dry air and temperatures in the 70s for Thursday. The skies will become mostly sunny as the day progresses. Perfect Fiesta weather!

Weekend: A bit cloudier

A reinforcing shot of cool, dry air will move in on Friday, which will keep us in the upper 70s through the end of the weekend. While clouds will start to fill back in, it currently looks like our forecast is rain-free for this weekend.

