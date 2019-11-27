5 great music events in San Antonio this weekend
Yung Chad at Rad's Monster Mash
We will be giving out some awesome show merch and hosting a Visa gift card give-away!
Where: Brick, 108 Blue Star, #1773
Admission: Free
An Evening with Slaid Cleaves
Join us for the annual day after Thanksgiving evening with Slaid Cleaves.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Admission: $22-$100
"Missed Call" Tour
Unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime tour packaged production performances of album "U Don't Even Call."
Where: Divine Khepera, 12656 West Ave.
Admission: $25-$150
The Reed Brothers with K Phillips and Nate Rodriguez
A great night of music with The Reed Brothers plus K Phillips and Nate Rodriguez.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Admission: $12-$50
Dee White
Come see up-and-comer Dee White make his Sam's debut.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Admission: $10-$40
From the event description:
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.-midnight
From the event description:
When: Friday, Nov. 29, 8-11 p.m.
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 8-11:30 p.m.
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 7-10:30 p.m.
