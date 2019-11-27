If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a monster mash to a stop on the "Missed Call" tour, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Yung Chad at Rad's Monster Mash

Yung Chad at Rad's Monster Mash

We will be giving out some awesome show merch and hosting a Visa gift card give-away!

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: Brick, 108 Blue Star, #1773

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Evening with Slaid Cleaves

An Evening with Slaid Cleaves

Join us for the annual day after Thanksgiving evening with Slaid Cleaves.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $22-$100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Missed Call" Tour

"Missed Call" Tour

Unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime tour packaged production performances of album "U Don't Even Call."

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Divine Khepera, 12656 West Ave.

Admission: $25-$150

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Reed Brothers with K Phillips and Nate Rodriguez

From the event description:

A great night of music with The Reed Brothers plus K Phillips and Nate Rodriguez.

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $12-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dee White

Dee White

Come see up-and-comer Dee White make his Sam's debut.

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

