5 fun ways to enjoy your week in San Antonio

Hoodline

Photo: Ian Dooley/Unsplash
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From multiple comedy shows to a museum experience for the blind and visually impaired, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Emery: Songs and Stories with Devin and Toby at Treasures Events

From the event description:

Come hang with Devin and Toby as they play some of your favorite songs and tell Emery stories that will blow your mind.

When: Friday, March 6, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Treasures Events, 8825 New Laredo Highway
Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Funny First Fridays: Ladies Night at Alamo Biscuit Company, presented by B Smitty Comedy

From the event description:

Come enjoy a stand-up comedy showcase and Alamo Biscuit's after-dark menu. This event will be starring Jasmine Ellis, Tram Trinh, B Smitty and more.

When: Friday, March 6, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Alamo Biscuit Company and Panadería, 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 103
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bad Apples: Comedy for Teachers at Blind Tiger Comedy Club, presented by Tori Pool Comedy

From the event description:

Join us for a night of affordable laughs with a bunch of bad apples. They say that those that can’t, teach. Well, some of us couldn’t, so we comedy! 

When: Friday, March 6, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Blind Tiger Comedy Club, 902 N.E. Interstate 410 Loop
Admission: $5 (early bird special); $10 (general admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Multisensory Tours for the Blind and Visually Impaired: Greek Myth in Art at San Antonio Museum of Art

From the event description:

Monthly Multisensory Tours for the Blind and Visually Impaired are free. Participation is limited to 20 guests. Guide dogs, sighted companions and others are welcome, as are wheelchairs and other walking aids.

When: Saturday, March 7, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Barbie: You Can Be Anything Experience at the Microsoft Store

From the event description:

Microsoft, in partnership with Mattel, will be hosting an inspiring all-day event for girls of all ages!

When: Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Microsoft Store, 15900 La Cantera Parkway
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

