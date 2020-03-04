5 fun ways to enjoy your week in San Antonio

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From multiple comedy shows to a museum experience for the blind and visually impaired, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Emery: Songs and Stories with Devin and Toby at Treasures Events From the event description: Come hang with Devin and Toby as they play some of your favorite songs and tell Emery stories that will blow your mind. When: Friday, March 6, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Treasures Events, 8825 New Laredo Highway

Admission: $30 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Funny First Fridays: Ladies Night at Alamo Biscuit Company, presented by B Smitty Comedy From the event description: Come enjoy a stand-up comedy showcase and Alamo Biscuit's after-dark menu. This event will be starring Jasmine Ellis, Tram Trinh, B Smitty and more. When: Friday, March 6, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Biscuit Company and Panadería, 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 103

Admission: $10 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Bad Apples: Comedy for Teachers at Blind Tiger Comedy Club, presented by Tori Pool Comedy From the event description: Join us for a night of affordable laughs with a bunch of bad apples. They say that those that can’t, teach. Well, some of us couldn’t, so we comedy! When: Friday, March 6, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Blind Tiger Comedy Club, 902 N.E. Interstate 410 Loop

Admission: $5 (early bird special); $10 (general admission) Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Multisensory Tours for the Blind and Visually Impaired: Greek Myth in Art at San Antonio Museum of Art From the event description: Monthly Multisensory Tours for the Blind and Visually Impaired are free. Participation is limited to 20 guests. Guide dogs, sighted companions and others are welcome, as are wheelchairs and other walking aids. When: Saturday, March 7, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave.

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Barbie: You Can Be Anything Experience at the Microsoft Store From the event description: Microsoft, in partnership with Mattel, will be hosting an inspiring all-day event for girls of all ages! When: Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Microsoft Store, 15900 La Cantera Parkway

Where: Microsoft Store, 15900 La Cantera Parkway

Admission: Free