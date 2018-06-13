Sausage offered at H-E-B recalled over unlisted ingredient

SAN ANTONIO - J Bar B Foods has recalled approximately 411,000 pounds of beef brisket smoked sausage products that are sold at H-E-B grocery stores due to an unlabeled ingredient, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The ready-to-eat beef brisket smoked sausage products were produced from June 21, 2016 to May 29, 2018 and are labeled as "H-E-B Texas Heritage Sausage Smoked With Natural Hardwood Beef Brisket."

The products recalled have the number “EST. 7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

Consumers who have purchased the sausage are urged not to consume them. The sausage should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Packaging dates, codes and other identifying label information can be found by clicking here.

At this time there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

