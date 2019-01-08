Should East Central ISD teachers be armed? Parents weigh in

SAN ANTONIO - The superintendent of the East Central Independent School District on Monday night decided to table the discussion on whether to implement a guardian program, which would allow specific teachers to carry guns in schools under certain conditions.

KSAT 12 News reporter Max Massey talked with some parents whose children attend ECISD schools, to get their reaction to the idea.

Q: Would you be OK with teachers being armed?

A: "I think that's great. I really think it's great because they need that protection," said Dalia Rios, who dropped off her grandchildren at school Tuesday morning.

Rios was far from the only parent who thinks the guardian program is a good precaution the district should take.

"If they had training, you know, if they've gone through all of it, they're ready to go, it would be a lot better. At least you know someone would be there to protect them," said Lisa Moy, who dropped her 16-year-old son off at high school.

But there are parents who don't believe arming teachers is a smart move.

"I just don't think it's a good fit for this district. I think we have infrastructure in place that would prevent a problem they're foreseeing. I don't think the risk is worth the reward at this point," said Keith Keilmann, a parent of an ECISD student and husband of a staff member.



Q: Why do you think it would be beneficial to arm teachers?

A: "I know you have cops on the district, and they're ready to go. But they're (teachers are) right there because they're always with your kids," Moy said.

East Central ISD does have its own police department of 10 full-time peace officers, which is enough armed protection for some parents.

"I think we have a good viable police force. We are well-equipped for something like this and don't need to add the risk," Keilmann said.

Keilmann said having guns inside schools, no matter how responsible the teachers are, could lead to bad situations.

"It's gonna be their worst kept secret in school, and they are going to know where it is, and do horrible things and quicker," he said.



There is no final decision yet on whether the school board will approve the guardian program. The board's next meeting is set for Jan. 17.

If the guardian program is implemented, Keilmann said he wants to make sure his family is safe.

"I have a super open mind. Hopefully, it seems like they're pushing towards this, so if they are, let's do it right," he said.

