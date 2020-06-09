'Bachelor' Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan on Future of Their Relationship After Going Official

Peter Weber finally found his happy ending with Kelley Flanagan.

The pilot's season finale of The Bachelor was one of the most dramatic the franchise had ever seen. He had proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, then ended their engagement and started a relationship with his runner-up, Madison Prewett. His mom, Barbara, strongly disapproved, and days later, Weber and Prewett went their separate ways.

Weeks after that, he started dating another ex-contestant, Flanagan, though this time it appears they're in it for the long haul. The pair -- who went public with their relationship on May 2 -- first quarantined together in her hometown of Chicago, before returning to Weber's hometown in Westlake Village, California. As they told Chris Harrison on Monday's season premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, they couldn't be more happy.

"Post-show, honestly I'm doing good. I'm extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that, and I'm just very hopeful for the future," Weber said. "This is my girl."

Flanagan then joined the interview, discussing how things didn't work out for them on The Bachelor -- but it's "all water under the bridge."



"I am very, very happy with this one," Weber gushed.

As for the pair's future, Weber joked Flanagan would be "moving into my parents' house."

"We are just really excited for the future. When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams. We'd love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully fingers crossed that's in our future," he shared. "And just enjoy each other. It's been great."

Barb, meanwhile, expressed her full approval. "It's a dream come true. I love her. I love her so much, and she's the daughter that I've always wanted," she raved.

"I remember going in, and I wanted that love story more than anything, and I can honestly say, it worked out in the end. So, thank you," Weber concluded. "Thank you, Bachelor Nation for standing by me and all my craziness, but it worked out."

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

