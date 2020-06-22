Scott Disick Leaves a 'Cute' Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Chic Pic

Scott Disick is continuing to give his fans the content they can't get enough of!

Following his split from Sofia Richie, many hopeful fans have been manifesting a romantic reunion between the reality star and his on-again, off-again ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The two split in 2015 after almost a decade together, and share three kids -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

Rumors that Disick and Kardashian have reignited their relationship started swirling earlier this month after eagle-eyed fans picked up on the fact that the Poosh founder was wearing her ex's flannel shirt in a recent Instagram post. Kardashian then paid tribute to him on Father's Day, and now, the two seem to be leaving each other cheeky comments.

On Monday, Disick commented "cute shirt" on a photo Kardashian posted to Instagram. "She will be pregnant in 3 months," one fan joked, with another writing, "Skourt forever. I am literally screaming!!!"

As ET previously reported, news of Disick's split from Richie came out late May, shortly after he checked himself in and out of a rehab facility in Colorado.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," Disick's lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement to TMZ at the time.

A source told ET that both Richie and Kardashian were "big proponents" of having Disick enter rehab once again. ET's source said at the time that Disick "struggled with these issues for a while and although he was previously doing well, it was time for him to get help again."

