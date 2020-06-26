Faith Hill Calls for Mississippi to Change State Flag

Faith Hill is urging Mississippi to update its flag. The 52-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to ask the legislature from her home state to change its flag amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The Mississippi flag features the Confederate emblem.

"I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music," she tweeted. "Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag)."

"I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters," Hill continued. "I urge the Mississippi legislature to vote tomorrow Friday, June 26 on ONE NEW FLAG, one that represents ALL of the citizens of Mississippi."

On Friday, State Rep. Robert Johnson III, the Democratic leader of the state's House of Representatives, said that they "have the votes needed in the House" to change the flag, according to CNN.

Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag). — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 25, 2020

I urge the Mississippi legislature to vote tomorrow Friday, June 26 on ONE NEW FLAG, one that represents ALL of the citizens of Mississippi.#takeitdownMS #msleg — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 25, 2020

When ET spoke with Hill's husband, Tim McGraw, last month, he praised his wife for her strength.

"She's a strong woman. She's a great role model for our daughters... the best role model any of them can have," he said of their daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18. "She has a heart just as big as her voice. She loves everybody and she wants to do the best for everybody and she always wants everything to be perfect for everybody.

"She loves me unconditionally, which says a lot 'cause there's a lot of conditions of me," he continued, adding that they spent "90 percent" of their time together, even before quarantine.

"We're sort of homebodies. We don't get out much and we always cook at home. We don't eat out much," he said. "We're always around the house, so we spend a lot of time together anyway. But this has been really good. We enjoy just cuddling up and watching movies, TV series."

Watch the video below for more on Hill.

RELATED CONTENT:

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Perform Intimate Duet on CMT's 'Feed The Front Line' Special

Tim McGraw on Why Quarantine Hasn't Changed His Relationship With Faith Hil

Tim McGraw Says Faith Hill Told Him to 'Get Over Yourself' Before He Lost 40 Pounds (Exclusive)