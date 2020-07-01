Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Mickey Madden, the 41-year-old bassist for Maroon 5, was arrested over the weekend in Los Angeles following a domestic violence allegation.

The LAPD confirms to ET that the charge against Madden is California penal code 273.5(a), felony domestic violence charge, which involves willful infliction of a “traumatic” injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The identity of the victim was not immediately available.

Madden's bail was set for $50,000, and he was released on June 27, the same day as his arrest. Madden's next scheduled court date is for Sept. 29 at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

"We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news," a rep for Maroon 5 tells ET. "As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved [in] the space to work things through."

Madden has yet to comment on the alleged incident on his own.

Story developing.

