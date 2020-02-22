Benji Madden's Sweet Note to Cameron Diaz and Daughter Raddix Will Melt Your Heart

Benji Madden couldn't help but give his girls a sweet message.

The 40-year-old Good Charlotte rocker took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartfelt note about his wife, Cameron Diaz, and their baby girl, Raddix, expressing how much he loves them.

"My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude❤️ Everyday, I feel so lucky❤️Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes ❤️❤️❤️," Madden wrote alongside a drawing of three red roses. The guitarist and the actress welcomed their first child together on Dec. 30. The couple has been married since January 2015.

In January, Diaz announced on Instagram that she and her husband had welcomed a daughter, adding that she would not be sharing any more information or photos of Raddix in order to protect her privacy.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Diaz wrote. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)"

The two have always maintained a private personal life. However, she opened up about Madden in a rare interview with InStyle last August.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best," she said. "He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner.

