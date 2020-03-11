'The Bachelor': Chris Harrison's Bombshell News to Peter Revealed: Why He Wanted to 'Pass Out'

Peter Weber didn't see this one coming.

A Bachelor's journey to the final rose is rarely easy, and Peter's was no different. During night two of the pilot's season finale of The Bachelor on Tuesday, fans finally found out the bombshell host Chris Harrison delivered to Peter just as he was about to make his final pick.

Chris joined Peter as he was preparing to propose at the stunning final rose set-up, revealing some shocking news about Hannah Ann's doubts. "To be honest, I'm not positive she's coming," he revealed.

"Does she know that Madison's not here?" Peter asked, obviously distraught.

"Not unless you told her," Chris answered.

"I feel like I'm going to pass out right now," Peter admitted in response to the news, walking away to collect himself.

During a January interview with ET, Chris teased the big news -- and the effect it has on Peter.

"Peter and I, going through this together, had no idea this was happening and how this was going to all come to an end. It's riveting, and it really is breathtaking and it'll break your heart," he said.

"You can't see this coming for a mile," Peter added.

Chris also said that Peter's season finale shocker isn't "comparable" to Hannah Brown's or Colton Underwood's. "It's completely unlike those stories the way it unfolds," he said. "This will stand alone and be epic for a completely different reason. It's not for an athletic event or feat, and it's not for the topsy-turvy twists and turns that was Hannah. His is more of an emotional ride and roller coaster at the end."

The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after the episodes. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

