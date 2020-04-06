'The Baker and the Beauty' Stars Dish on an 'Authentic' Latin Love Story (Exclusive)

A man falls in love with a woman, only she's an international celebrity. Can they survive the public scrutiny?

That's the premise of ABC's upcoming romantic dramedy, The Baker and the Beauty, which follows Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk), a hard-working middle-class guy who works at his family's Miami bakery, and does everything he can to keep his Cuban parents and siblings happy. But after he breaks up with his longtime girlfriend, Daniel has a chance meeting with famous superstar and fashion mogul Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) while out on the town. Soon, the anonymity he craved goes out the door as his life is thrust into the spotlight amid a blossoming romance.

In ET's exclusive first look from the series, which is based on an Israeli format, the stars call the hour-long Latinx-led soap "heartfelt" and "authentic" with a bit of Latin flavor.

"The Baker and the Beauty is a show about love that transcends cultural barriers, age, race and worlds," Kelley says, whose character, Noa, falls deeply in love with Daniel -- to the chagrin of her inner circle.

"This celebrity comes into our lives through my oldest son," says actor Carlos Gomez, who plays Daniel's father, Rafael. "And it starts changing the dynamics of my family a little bit."

If anything, The Baker and the Beauty explores the question we've probably all wondered at least once in our lives: What if we fell in love with an A-list star?

"With celebrity being so huge in our society now, it's like, what would happen? What does that look like?" asks Lisa Vidal, who plays Mari, the matriarch of the Garcia family.

As Kelley tells it, Noa's star power may have her on a pedestal but "she feels the same insecurities that other people might feel about their worthiness to be loved." Her life may be a fairy tale, but she's seeking her happily ever after.

"Is love ever going to happen for her? Does that kind of love really exist?" the Aussie actress teases.

The series stars Rasuk, Kelley, Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo and Michelle Veintimilla.

The Baker and the Beauty premieres Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream

18 TV Episodes About Quarantines to Watch During Your Own Self-Quarantine