Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins concert heading to Stars and Stripes Drive-In in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – An “exclusively” filmed concert featuring Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins is coming to a drive-in theater in New Braunfels.

The three music stars will perform in the concert that will play at the Stars and Stripes Drive-In on July 25.

The new feature was filmed “exclusively” for drive-in theaters across North America, according to Ticketmaster.

“From the safety of your vehicle, you get a night out to enjoy a cinematic concert experience under the summer sky,” the website states.

Tickets are $114.99 per vehicle, and up to six people are allowed in with that purchase. Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday.

Encore Live is presenting the virtual show following the heels of Garth Brooks, who put on digital concerts for the Stars and Stripes Drive-In and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in June.

This summer, drive-in shows emerged as entertainment destinations because they allow social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The show with Shelton, Stefani and Adkins is also playing at several other drive-ins across Texas on July 25.