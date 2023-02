(Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian George Lopez will be returning to the Alamo City this summer.

Lopez is scheduled to bring his “OMG HI” comedy tour to the Majestic Theater at 7 p.m. on July 28 and July 29.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

The last time Lopez performed in San Antonio was in December 2021.

Lopez is also known for starring in his self-produced ABC sitcom.