Supergirl actress Sasha Calle joins SA Live to talk more on ‘The Flash’ film

SAN ANTONIO – Sasha Calle recently flew into San Antonio to share more on her role as Supergirl in the latest DC film “The Flash.”

During an interview with SA Live, Calle talked about the process of making the film, from getting the call that she landed the role to the hardest parts of production.

Calle shared details of the “very beautiful and emotional moment” when she landed the role.

When asked who she told first, she said it was her roommate, who helped practice lines during the audition process.

She also called and told her family, specifically her mother and brother.

Calle then dove into what she called the hardest part of playing Supergirl -- the stunts.

The actress explained how intense the seven months of training and filming were in London.

“It is actually the hardest thing to do. Flying is a lot of core,” said Calle.

As the first Latina actress to portray Supergirl, Calle expressed how she hoped people would connect with the character.

“I just can’t wait for everyone to see it. That’s what I have been waiting for. You do something like this, you create art, and you just hope to release it into the world, and you hope that people connect to it and feel inspired... I can’t wait for that moment. I’m ready for that moment,” said Calle.

As for the future, Calle said she hopes to portray stories she connects with and shared who she plans to work with in the future.

“I just want to tell authentic stories that feel authentic to me. So many beautiful actresses in this business, and I would be grateful to work with any and all of them,” Calle said.

The Flash hit theatres on June 16. Check local showings for times.