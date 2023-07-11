Timothée Chalamet stars in ‘Wonka’ prequel film with Hugh Grant as Oompa-Loompa

(2023 The Associated Press, though the copyright in some contents and materials incorporated herein may be owned by third parties where so indicated. All rights reserved.)

Before Charlie could walk into the chocolate factory, Willy Wonka, played by Timothée Chalamet, went on a quest to create the perfect chocolate. The prequel shows the origin story of the infamous character and those who helped him along the way, including Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

Warner Bros released the trailer for “Wonka” Tuesday morning.

In the trailer, we see a young, ambitious chocolate maker attempting to “change the world one delectable bite at a time.” However, he is faced with many challenges, such as the “Chocolate Cartel” that is set on crushing the inventor’s spirit.

The story also shows the many people he meets along the way with magic, music, mayhem and emotion paired with flying, dancing and musical numbers.

We also get a chance to see Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

The film is directed by “Paddington” writer/director Paul King along with David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Luke Kelly as producers. The cast also included Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas and Paterson Joseph, among many others.

Just in time for a sweet gift! The film is set to hit theaters on December 15.