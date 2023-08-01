86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Harlequin Theatre brings back annual summer concert series

‘Vinyl Vault’ playing at Fort Sam Houston Aug. 4 through the 19

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Tags: Backstage, Things To Do, Arts, Entertainment, Harlequin Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – The Harlequin Theatre’s latest production is the third installment of their popular annual summer concert series. More than 30 songs from the 1970s will be featured in its show, “Vinyl Vault.”

Some of the featured artists covered include Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dolly Parton, The Doobie Brothers, Willie Nelson, and the Electric Light Orchestra.

The Harlequin Theatre's cast of Vinyl Vault (KSAT 2023)

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from August 4 through the 19, and tickets range from $10 to $22.

All performances are open to the public, but civilians need to get base access from the box office in advance.

For more information call (210) 222-9694 or click here.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram