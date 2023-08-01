Harlequin Theatre brings back annual summer concert series

SAN ANTONIO – The Harlequin Theatre’s latest production is the third installment of their popular annual summer concert series. More than 30 songs from the 1970s will be featured in its show, “Vinyl Vault.”

Some of the featured artists covered include Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dolly Parton, The Doobie Brothers, Willie Nelson, and the Electric Light Orchestra.

The Harlequin Theatre's cast of Vinyl Vault (KSAT 2023)

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from August 4 through the 19, and tickets range from $10 to $22.

All performances are open to the public, but civilians need to get base access from the box office in advance.

For more information call (210) 222-9694 or click here.