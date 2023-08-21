‘Ladies Night of Comedy’ planned for Southtown bar

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt as “Ladies Night of Comedy” presents an unforgettable evening of humor featuring the sensational headliner Michelle Cantu in her Southtown debut. This event expects to deliver a night of laughter, camaraderie, and wit; all brought to you by an exceptional all-female lineup of comedians.

The stage is set at Southtown Joe’s Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional entertainment, the venue is the perfect backdrop for an evening of comedic brilliance.

Michelle Cantu will lead a comedy show at Southtown Joe's on Sept. 2, 2023. (Live from the Southside)

Michelle Cantu is one of the fastest-rising Latina comedians in the business, having already performed at world-famous comedy clubs like the Laugh Factory and the Improv and Kenan Thompson’s Funniest Comic Search, all within her first year of stand-up. She has worked with national touring headliners, including Original Latin King of Comedy Alex Reymundo, America’s Got Talent golden buzzer winner Mike E Winfield, and many more. She is also the newest cast member of Bean & Chisme, a social media sketch comedy group that brings Latino LOL moments to the masses.

But the laughter doesn’t stop there. Joining Cantu on stage is an ensemble of comedians who have graced stages worldwide. Prepare for an uproarious evening of entertainment as these talented women share their comedic prowess and captivate the audience with their hilarious anecdotes and relatable humor.

As an exciting surprise for the audience, a Southside San Antonio celebrity will make a special guest appearance, adding excitement and anticipation to an already exhilarating lineup.

Tickets for this event are available here. Southtown Joe’s is located at 420 E. César E. Chávez Blvd.

Stay connected with Cantu for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights by following her on all social media platforms: @michellecantucomedy.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

