P!NK and Guns N’ Roses will perform at San Antonio’s Alamodome this week. What to know about parking, traffic

Pop superstar P!NK and rock legends Guns N’ Roses are coming to San Antonio this week for back-to-back concerts at the Alamodome.

P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 — also featuring Brandi Carlile and GROUPLOVE — will kick off the festivities on Monday at 6:30 p.m. (The Beach Boys and John Stamos are also playing Monday night at the Majestic Theatre).

Then on Tuesday and 6 p.m., Guns N’ Roses will bring their North America 2023 tour to the Alamo City, with Alice In Chains as the special guest.

But before you make your way to either of these concerts, there are some road closures, parking options and policies to keep in mind:

Expect lane closures downtown

The City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department has several streets in the downtown area listed as closed due to ongoing construction.

If you plan on parking downtown and walking to the Alamodome, you may run into detours and/or construction.

Some of that construction is taking place on South Alamo Street, Nueve Street and Commerce Street. Click here to see a list of lane and sidewalk closures in downtown San Antonio.

Downtown parking

Here is a list of city-owned parking garages in the area:

Houston Street Garage at 111 College St.

Convention Center Garage at 850 E. Commerce St.

Martinez Lot at S. Alamo and Martinez streets.

S. Alamo Lot at 418 S. Alamo St.

Cesar Chavez GSA Lot at 700 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd.

Houston/Nolan Lot at E. Houston and Elm streets.

City Tower Garage at 100 N. Main Ave.

Park & Ride will be available both days

The VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride service will be available between the Crossroads location and the Alamodome.

The cost for the service is $1.30 each way, and there are discounts for students and seniors. Children ages 4 and under are free.

P!NK: Service begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs for one hour after the conclusion of the concert.

Guns N’ Roses: Service begins at 4 p.m. and runs for one hour after the conclusion of the concert.

Customers can pay by cash or card at the park and ride location or pre-purchase tickets on the VIA goMobile+ app. Click here for more information.

Clear bag policy at Alamodome

The Alamodome’s clear bag policy will be in effect for the concerts.

Here are the rules regarding permitted bags, provided directly from the Alamodome website:

Small bags and/or clutches - 5.5″ x 8.5″ or smaller.

Clear Bags – (Plastic, vinyl, or PVC) 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

1-Gallon Clear Freezer Bag – (Ziploc bag or similar) 12″ x 12″ or smaller.

Click here to read more about exceptions and prohibited bags.

