Kiddie Park to reopen at San Antonio Zoo in October

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Zoo officials have announced the grand opening date of the relocated Kiddie Park.

The iconic children's amusement park will open its gates to the public Oct. 18.

The San Antonio Zoo bought Kiddie Park earlier this year and relocated it to the zoo grounds.

"We are working diligently to ensure that this iconic children's amusement park feels as much like it did at its Broadway location and that it will more than meet the expectations of past, present and future Kiddie Park visitors," said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

Guests can already book birthday parties for dates past Oct. 18 online.

