Largest Tejano music event in U.S. kicks off today in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair will be at Historic Market Square Thursday through Sunday.

More than 200 bands will be showcased from noon to 11 p.m. each day.

Texan bands from Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico and Florida will perform at the fan fair.

Southside High School students keeping conjunto music alive

The TMA Fan Fair draws over 95,000 die-hard fans each year and offers an up-close and personal atmosphere with live music on five stages, according to a press release.

It’s a family-friendly event with booths for crafts, T-shirts, face painting and food.

Fans will get exclusive access to their favorite artists participating in the special autograph sessions featuring Ram Herrera, Andres Salgado, Miss Reina Latina San Antonio Sydney Gonzalez and Miss Reina Latina San Antonio Teen Giselle Gomez.

Free, fun events in San Antonio every day of spring break

The Fan Fair is the largest Tejano music event in the country.

Some of the artists scheduled to perform this year are:

Michael Salgado, Jay Perez, Stefani Montiel, Los Palominos, Hometown Boys, Ricardo Castillon Y La Diferenzia, Isabel Marie, Ben Ozuna, Sunny Sauceda, Fama, DJ Kane, La Calma, David Farias, Eddie Gonzalez, Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers, Joe Bravo, Patsy Torres, Avizo, Conjunto Romo, Adalberto, Rio Jordan, Stephanie Lynn, Da Krazy Pimpz, Boni Mauricio, Bajo Zero, Los Garcias Brothers, Bad Boyz De Valle, Massore Erick y Su Grupo Massore, Carlos y Los Cachorros , Pio Trevino , Xelencia, Augustine Ramirez , Massore, Joe Posada, Angel Gonzalez y Viana and more.

Admission to the Fan Fair is free.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.