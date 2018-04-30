Nine Inch Nails to headline sixth annual Bud Light River City Rockfest

In this March 27, 2014 photo, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Mexico. Reznor says he feels “a fresh new start” for Nine Inch Nails after the band’s latest album and world tour. (AP…

SAN ANTONIO - The Bud Light River City Rockfest has announced its list of musical performances, a collection of roughly 20 acts headlined by Nine Inch Nails.

The sixth edition of the South Texas Rock festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 22 on the AT&T Center grounds.

"With a new date and one of strongest lineups yet, we're looking forward to the sixth year of the Bud Light River City Rockfest," said Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President Tammy Turner. "After engaging with our fans, we are excited to provide new experiences at the event and look forward to continued expansion of the festival moving forward."

The full music lineup for the Bud Light River City Rockfest includes: Nine Inch Nails, Primus, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, Chevelle, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Clutch, Hellyeah, Yelawolf, Suicidal Tendencies, The Sword, Drowning Pool, The Fever 333, Upon A Burning Body, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, I See Stars, Demob Happy, The Heroine, Blacktop Mojo, Lynnwood King & The Revival and Covina.

“Every year we strive to raise the bar with talent at River City Rockfest, and we’re truly honored to have the legendary Nine Inch Nails performing this year. This artist has been at the top of our loyal fans’ wish lists and it’s finally a reality,” said Joe Litvag, Executive Producer of the festival for AEG Presents. “Then to add in several iconic artists like Primus, Stone Temple Pilots and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, along with incredible new talent like The Fever 333, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, and San Antonio’s own Upon A Burning Body, it gets us to an unforgettable day of rock in September!”

Specially priced early bird tickets go on sale today at noon and can at be found by clicking here.

The early bird ticket prices are listed below:

General Admission: $59.50 (Early Bird); $69.50 (regular price)

General Admission 4-Pack: $218 (Early Bird); $239 (regular price)

VIP: starting at $159.50

Hotel Packages: starting at $899

What you've been waiting for...here is your 2018 River City Rockfest line-up 🤘! https://t.co/x22KdHvC3u pic.twitter.com/iXHjB6idzo — River City Rockfest (@RCRockFest) April 30, 2018

