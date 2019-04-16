Steve Madden brings back its platform slide sandals -- in case you had any doubt the '90s are back

Hold onto your "Blossom" hat and work on your ankle strength because Steve Madden is bringing back its platform slide sandal.

You know the one with the stretchy band across the top and the rubber wedge heel?

They were the ubiquitous sandal of the decade, and any woman who was alive at the time probably had a pair of the shoes or at least a knock-off version of them.

Right now they're only available at Urban Outfitters for a pricey $70. There are similar versions available on the Steve Madden website for $99.95.

If you haven't noticed, the '90s are back big-time (as we used to say).

Look around and you'll probably notice some of these other iconic '90s style staples:

Denim shirts and jackets

Flannel shirts

Neon colors

Flowered prints

Plaid

Spandex shorts

Overalls

Round glasses

Scrunchies

Choker necklaces

Backpacks

Brown lipstick

My 13-year-old stepdaughter recently asked, "Did my generation invent anything original?" I had to confess that in the early '90s my mother used to shake her head at my floral shirts and tell me that it's what she wore in the '60s. So, you can't exactly credit (or blame) my generation, either.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.