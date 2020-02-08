‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Barbacoa Burger

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – With the rodeo season in full swing, try out this new recipe from H-E-B!

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil, divided use

2 medium white onions, peeled, halved, and cut into 1/4 inch slices

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1/2 medium jalapeño pepper, seeded, cored, and diced

8 fl oz Big Red Soda

1 lime, zested and juiced

1/4 Tsp kosher salt

1/4 Tsp black pepper, ground

16 Oz H‑E‑B Barbacoa

2 Prime 1 Brisket Burgers, about 1 pound

8 H‑E‑B Bake Shop Texas Toast

1/4 cup(s) queso fresco, crumbled

1/2 cup(s) tortilla chips, crushed roughly

1 large avocado, pitted and sliced or cubed

1/4 cup(s) cilantro, rough chopped

Directions

1. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil and onions, garlic, and jalapeño. Sauté 3 to 4 minutes until onions are softened.

2. Add Big Red, lime juice and zest. Stir and let cook until 3/4 of the liquid has been reduced. Season with salt and pepper, remove from heat and keep warm.

3. In a large bowl, mix together barbacoa and brisket burgers until combined. Form into four equal patties then season with salt and pepper.

4. Add remaining oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add burger patties and cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF. Meanwhile, toast Texas toast slices.

5. To assemble, place a burger patty on a slice of Texas toast and top with Big Red onions, queso fresco, crushed tortilla chips, avocado and cilantro. Top with remaining toast and serve.