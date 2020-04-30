Cinco de Mayo to-go in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – These three San Antonio restaurants are serving up some tasty combos and deals for Cinco de Mayo.

Map and List Below

3 Restaurants serving margaritas and taco deals for Cinco de Mayo

Use the map below to get directions.

Rolando’s Super Tacos

Rolando’s Super Tacos on Hildebrand is offering a taco deal: buy 2 small tacos and get 1 small bean and cheese taco for free. That’s a great deal! 919 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia

Mi TierraCafe y Panaderia is serving up margaritas to-go and a variety of dishes including their famous fajitas. The margaritas come with their iconic mix and half of a bottle of Tequila.

La Gloria at the Pearl

La Gloria at the Pearl is serving up taco platters with carne Asada and al pastor as well as margaritas to-go. The margaritas come with their iconic mix and half of a bottle of Tequila.

