Shout out your dad this year for Father’s Day

Nothing better than spending time with your dad.

Dads -- aren’t they just the best?

They taught us to throw a baseball, ride a bike or even how to change a flat tire, if you’re lucky.

Father’s Day is right around the corner, so why not give your old man the shoutout he deserves?

Post a picture of you and your dad and let us know why he’s the best in the caption.

Obviously, we all think our own dads are the absolute greatest, but tell us what specifically about your dad makes him stand out.

It doesn’t matter if your dad is still here with us on Earth or he’s been gone from your life, this is a great way to honor your dad and share why he’s so important to you.

Just fill out the form below and add a cute photo. Happy Father’s Day, dads!