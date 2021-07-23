See who’s attending this Celebrity Fan Fest event happening in San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you want to meet some of your favorite Hollywood celebrities up close?

Celebrity Fan Fest, an interactive pop culture fan festival that includes celebrity appearances, photo ops, panel discussions and musical performances, is happening right here in San Antonio from July 30 to Aug. 8.

Some of the guests this year include Owen Wilson, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Ray Fisher, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Robin Lord Taylor, David Mazouz and Freddie Prinze Jr.

A great perk about this year’s Celebrity Fan Fest event is that a ticket provides full access to all fan fest attractions, as well as admission to Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Unfortunately, due to a last-minute filming schedule change, Charlie Cox, who was part of the original line-up, will no longer be attending Celebrity Fan Fest.

THE SAD NEWS:

Unfortunately, due to last-minute filming schedule changes, Charlie Cox will no longer join us for #CelebrityFanFest. But don’t worry, if you sent in an item to SWAU for an autograph or still want to, he’s graciously agreed to make sure everything gets signed. — Celebrity Fan Fest (@CelebFanFest) July 20, 2021

If you are interested in purchasing tickets to the event, click or tap here.