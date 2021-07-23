Partly Cloudy icon
See who’s attending this Celebrity Fan Fest event happening in San Antonio

Event runs June 30 - Aug. 8

SAN ANTONIO – Do you want to meet some of your favorite Hollywood celebrities up close?

Celebrity Fan Fest, an interactive pop culture fan festival that includes celebrity appearances, photo ops, panel discussions and musical performances, is happening right here in San Antonio from July 30 to Aug. 8.

Some of the guests this year include Owen Wilson, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Ray Fisher, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Robin Lord Taylor, David Mazouz and Freddie Prinze Jr.

A great perk about this year’s Celebrity Fan Fest event is that a ticket provides full access to all fan fest attractions, as well as admission to Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Unfortunately, due to a last-minute filming schedule change, Charlie Cox, who was part of the original line-up, will no longer be attending Celebrity Fan Fest.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets to the event, click or tap here.

