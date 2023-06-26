Top Breakfast Tacos in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels

Victor Wembanyama wants breakfast tacos and San Antonio is ready to serve them up.

San Antonio, TX – In case you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past couple weeks - Wemby, as he goes by on social media, is the French phenom recently selected as the number one NBA draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs after winning the spot through the 2023 draft lottery.

The amount of press surrounding Wemby has been wild to say the least - and rightfully so. While San Antonio prepares for what could be years of winning Spurs basketball - Wemby is excited to dive into the plethora of breakfast tacos the city has to offer.

After being selected first in the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama was asked what excites him the most about coming to San Antonio. Without hesitation he answered, “Breakfast tacos. I heard a lot about breakfast tacos.”

We got you, Wemby.

Best Breakfast Tacos in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels 2023

Pete’s Tako House

502 Brooklyn Ave., San Antonio, TX

(210) 224-2911

Rolando’s Super Tacos

919 W. Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

(210) 549-5950

Teran’s Cafe

4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220

(210) 333-6470

Maria’s Cafe

1105 Nogalitos St., San Antonio, TX

(210) 227-7005

Garcia’s Mexican Food

842 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX

(210) 735-4525

Tommy’s Restaurant

6510 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

(210) 822-6702

mytommys.com

Tommy's Restaurant new location on Wurzbach Pkwy (KSAT 12 2023)

Nicha’s Comida Mexicana - Southside

3119 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214

(210) 922-3330

The Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

(210) 734-5661

Con Huevos Tacos

1629 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX

(210) 229-9295

Tlahco Mexican Kitchen

6702 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

(210) 239-9457

tlahcokitchen.com

Mary’s Tacos

518 E Blanco Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

(830) 249-7474

Tacos N Salsa

10222 Huebner Rd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78240

(210) 451-7301

Tia’s Taco Hut

Multiple Locations

tiastacohuttx.com

El Palmar Cocina

2607 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX

(210) 366-0377

elpalmarcocina.com

Grumpy’s Mexican Cafe

18817 FM-2252, San Antonio, TX 78266

(210) 651-3444

Little Taco Factory

1502 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX

(210) 227-5657

Los Balito’s Taco Shop

226 W Bitters Rd Ste 116, San Antonio, TX 78216

(210) 494-9131

losbalitostacoshop.com

Tacos El Rey

1821 Castroville Rd, San Antonio, TX 78237

(210) 432-3663

Jalisco Taqueria Drive-Thru

9080 Guilbeau Road, San Antonio, TX

(210) 543-8555

Los Gallos Taco House

974 SH-337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130

(830) 643-0093

Los Tacos Gueros

20323 Huebner Road # 111, San Antonio TX

(210) 495-4300

Eddie’s Taco House

402 W Cevallos, San Antonio, TX 78204

(210) 222-2400

eddiestacohouses.com

Benny’s Tacos

5050 Walzem Rd., San Antonio, TX

(210) 655-8646

