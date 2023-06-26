Top Breakfast Tacos in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels

Victor Wembanyama wants breakfast tacos and San Antonio is ready to serve them up.
San Antonio, TX – In case you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past couple weeks - Wemby, as he goes by on social media, is the French phenom recently selected as the number one NBA draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs after winning the spot through the 2023 draft lottery.
The amount of press surrounding Wemby has been wild to say the least - and rightfully so. While San Antonio prepares for what could be years of winning Spurs basketball - Wemby is excited to dive into the plethora of breakfast tacos the city has to offer.
After being selected first in the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama was asked what excites him the most about coming to San Antonio. Without hesitation he answered, “Breakfast tacos. I heard a lot about breakfast tacos.”
We got you, Wemby.
Best Breakfast Tacos in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels 2023
What’s your favorite breakfast taco?
Pete’s Tako House
502 Brooklyn Ave., San Antonio, TX
(210) 224-2911
Rolando’s Super Tacos
919 W. Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 549-5950
Teran’s Cafe
4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 333-6470
@eldereats
🤯 Giant breakfast taco is only $5.49 in San Antonio!?!! 🔥 . 🏠: Teran’s Restaurant - 4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220 . Pictured: Located on the east side of San Antonio - Teran’s Restaurant has served the Alamo City for more than 38 years! Still family owned and operated, the iconic eatery serves up great bites at fantastic deals - including their loaded Teran’s Taco for only $5.49! Grab a drink, get the taco and spend less than $8 for breakfast or lunch! They also serve a variety of great Tex-Mex dishes with decades-old recipes. #eldereats #fyp #sanantonio #texas #satx #tacos #breakfast #huge #bigfood #foodchallenge #big #cheese #tacotuesday #foryou #foodie♬ Ella Baila Sola - Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
Maria’s Cafe
1105 Nogalitos St., San Antonio, TX
(210) 227-7005
@eldereats
🔥 Top Taquería in Texas! Maria’s Cafe in San Antonio! 🌮 #taqueria #tacos #tacoshop #restaurant #breakfasttacos #foodie #mexicanfood #texmex #puffytaco #enchilada #carneguisada #fyp #foryou #foryoupage♬ El Tao Tao - Grupo Cincontrol
Garcia’s Mexican Food
842 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX
(210) 735-4525
Tommy’s Restaurant
6510 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
(210) 822-6702
Nicha’s Comida Mexicana - Southside
3119 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 922-3330
The Original Donut Shop
3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
(210) 734-5661
Con Huevos Tacos
1629 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX
(210) 229-9295
Tlahco Mexican Kitchen
6702 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
(210) 239-9457
Mary’s Tacos
518 E Blanco Rd, Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-7474
Tacos N Salsa
10222 Huebner Rd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78240
(210) 451-7301
Tia’s Taco Hut
Multiple Locations
El Palmar Cocina
2607 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
(210) 366-0377
Grumpy’s Mexican Cafe
18817 FM-2252, San Antonio, TX 78266
(210) 651-3444
Little Taco Factory
1502 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX
(210) 227-5657
Los Balito’s Taco Shop
226 W Bitters Rd Ste 116, San Antonio, TX 78216
(210) 494-9131
Tacos El Rey
1821 Castroville Rd, San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 432-3663
Jalisco Taqueria Drive-Thru
9080 Guilbeau Road, San Antonio, TX
(210) 543-8555
Los Gallos Taco House
974 SH-337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 643-0093
@eldereats
🌮 HUGE Super Tacos! These are Texas-Sized breakfast tacos in New Braunfels! 🤯 #tacos #breakfast #breakfasttacos #texmex #mexicanfood #carneguisada #barbacoa #beanandcheese #eldereats #texaseats #safoodie #fyp #foryou #cooking #tortilla #flourtortilla #salsa♬ El Son De La Negra - Mariachi Vargas Jr., Mariachi Mexico Y Otros
Los Tacos Gueros
20323 Huebner Road # 111, San Antonio TX
(210) 495-4300
Eddie’s Taco House
402 W Cevallos, San Antonio, TX 78204
(210) 222-2400
Benny’s Tacos
5050 Walzem Rd., San Antonio, TX
(210) 655-8646
