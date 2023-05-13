Texas Eats: Texas Sweet Onion Rings, Smash Burgers and Latin Favorites

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to European Dumplings Cafe, an Eastern European restaurant in Castle Hills.
David heads into the kitchen to learn a generations-old recipe for piroshki, a Ukrainian staple.
Next, he shares a recipe for onion rings using Texas 1015 Sweet Onions.
After that, David checks out the new location of Bilia Eatery to try Latin favorites and help make a Barbacoa melt.
David rounds things out with some awesome smash burgers from Last Place Burgers.
You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!
👉 TEXAS1015 ONION RING RECIPE 👈
This Week’s Restaurants:
European Dumplings Cafe
2211 NW Military Hwy Suite 131b, Castle Hills, TX 78213
Texas1015 Onion Ring Recipe
Bilia Eatery
1900 NW Military Hwy, Castle Hills, TX 78213
Last Place Burgers
723 N. Alamo, San Antonio, TX, United States, Texas
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV