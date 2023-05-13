78º

Texas Eats: Texas Sweet Onion Rings, Smash Burgers and Latin Favorites

Season 4, Episode 27: Join David Elder as he checks out some of the top spots in San Antonio

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Central and South TexasYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to European Dumplings Cafe, an Eastern European restaurant in Castle Hills.

David heads into the kitchen to learn a generations-old recipe for piroshki, a Ukrainian staple.

Next, he shares a recipe for onion rings using Texas 1015 Sweet Onions.

After that, David checks out the new location of Bilia Eatery to try Latin favorites and help make a Barbacoa melt.

David rounds things out with some awesome smash burgers from Last Place Burgers.

You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

👉 TEXAS1015 ONION RING RECIPE 👈

This Week’s Restaurants:

European Dumplings Cafe

2211 NW Military Hwy Suite 131b, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Texas1015 Onion Ring Recipe

Bilia Eatery

1900 NW Military Hwy, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Last Place Burgers

723 N. Alamo, San Antonio, TX, United States, Texas

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

