Texas Eats: 5 lb. Burrito, East Coast Deli & Smoked Tomahawk Steak

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Iguana’s Burritozilla, the newest, family-run spot to grab a burrito in the Alamo City.
David meets up with one of the owners and family members, Jimmy Orozco, to explore the menu and build a 5lb burrito!
Next, David heads to Crimson Creek Smokehouse, an Oklahoma-style BBQ truck that specializes in smoked pork cuts and one amazing tomahawk rib-eye steak.
Then, he heads to Austin for some more BBQ at Micklethwait Craft Meats.
David finishes things up at Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen, an East Coast-style butcher and deli shop.
This Week’s Restaurants:
Iguana’s Burritozilla
4205 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
Crimson Creek Smokehouse
2250 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Micklethwait Craft Meats
1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen
100 Commons Rd Ste 9, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
