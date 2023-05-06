Texas Eats: 5 lb. Burrito, East Coast Deli & Smoked Tomahawk Steak

5 lb. Burrito from Burritozilla in San Antonio

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Iguana’s Burritozilla, the newest, family-run spot to grab a burrito in the Alamo City.

David meets up with one of the owners and family members, Jimmy Orozco, to explore the menu and build a 5lb burrito!

Next, David heads to Crimson Creek Smokehouse, an Oklahoma-style BBQ truck that specializes in smoked pork cuts and one amazing tomahawk rib-eye steak.

Then, he heads to Austin for some more BBQ at Micklethwait Craft Meats.

David finishes things up at Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen, an East Coast-style butcher and deli shop.

You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

4205 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Burritozilla in San Antonio (ksat12)

2250 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Smoked Tomahawk Steak from Crimson Creek Smokehouse (ksat12)

1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702

BBQ platter from Micklethwait Crat Meats in Austin (ksat12)

100 Commons Rd Ste 9, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Ruben sandwich from Turcotte Butchers and Delicatessen in Dripping Springs (ksat12)

