80º

WEATHER ALERT

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: 5 lb. Burrito, East Coast Deli & Smoked Tomahawk Steak

Season 4, Episode 26: Join David Elder as he explores the menu at one of Austin’s top spots for Texas BBQ

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, David Elder
5 lb. Burrito from Burritozilla in San Antonio (ksat12)

Central and South TexasYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Iguana’s Burritozilla, the newest, family-run spot to grab a burrito in the Alamo City.

David meets up with one of the owners and family members, Jimmy Orozco, to explore the menu and build a 5lb burrito!

Next, David heads to Crimson Creek Smokehouse, an Oklahoma-style BBQ truck that specializes in smoked pork cuts and one amazing tomahawk rib-eye steak.

Then, he heads to Austin for some more BBQ at Micklethwait Craft Meats.

David finishes things up at Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen, an East Coast-style butcher and deli shop.

You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

Iguana’s Burritozilla

4205 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Burritozilla in San Antonio (ksat12)

Crimson Creek Smokehouse

2250 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Smoked Tomahawk Steak from Crimson Creek Smokehouse (ksat12)

Micklethwait Craft Meats

1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702

BBQ platter from Micklethwait Crat Meats in Austin (ksat12)

Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen

100 Commons Rd Ste 9, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Ruben sandwich from Turcotte Butchers and Delicatessen in Dripping Springs (ksat12)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

email