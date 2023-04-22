76º

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Steak, BBQ & Texas Farms

Season 4, Episode 24: Join David Elder as he tours Cargil Farms to learn about the origins of the Texas Sweet Onion

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, David Elder

Central and South TexasYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Southerleigh at The Pearl to check out their revamped menu.

David heads into the kitchen to help prepare a traditional steak and frites.

Next, David heads to Uvalde to learn about the Texas sweet onion at Cargil Farms Produce.

He takes a tour of the facilities and helps out on the line.

After that, David heads to the newest location of Tropicana Ice Cream.

David wraps things up in Austin with some Jewish-inspired Texas BBQ at Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

👉Shiner Beer Berry Compote 👈

This Week’s Restaurants:

Southerleigh Fine Food And Brewery

136 E Grayson St Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78215

Antelope steak from Southerleigh at the Pearl in San Antonio (ksat12)

Cargil Farms Produce

6868 FM 117, Uvalde, TX 78801

David Elder and owner of Cargil Farms, Steve Cargil, in Uvalde (ksat12)

Tropicana Ice Cream

11019 Culebra Rd #118, San Antonio, TX 78254

Tropicana Ice Cream in San Antonio (ksat12)

Mum Foods Smokehouse And Delicatessen

5811 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

Pork ribs, pastrami, and turkey from Mum Foods in Austin (ksat12)

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

