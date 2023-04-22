Texas Eats: Steak, BBQ & Texas Farms

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Southerleigh at The Pearl to check out their revamped menu.

David heads into the kitchen to help prepare a traditional steak and frites.

Next, David heads to Uvalde to learn about the Texas sweet onion at Cargil Farms Produce.

He takes a tour of the facilities and helps out on the line.

After that, David heads to the newest location of Tropicana Ice Cream.

David wraps things up in Austin with some Jewish-inspired Texas BBQ at Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

136 E Grayson St Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78215

Antelope steak from Southerleigh at the Pearl in San Antonio (ksat12)

6868 FM 117, Uvalde, TX 78801

David Elder and owner of Cargil Farms, Steve Cargil, in Uvalde (ksat12)

11019 Culebra Rd #118, San Antonio, TX 78254

Tropicana Ice Cream in San Antonio (ksat12)

5811 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

Pork ribs, pastrami, and turkey from Mum Foods in Austin (ksat12)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT: