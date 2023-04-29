78º

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Giant Tacos, Shiner Cocktails & Donuts

Season 4, Episode 25: Join David Elder as he checks out what’s new at the Spoetzel Brewery

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, David Elder
Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

Central and South TexasYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Shiner to check out what’s new at the Spoetzel Brewery.

David learns about the brewery’s new distilling program and returns later in the show to check out their new BBQ joint.

Next, David heads to Southtown for some awesome brunch bites at Camp Outpost.

David then checks out San Antonio’s staple Original Donut Shop.

He hops in the kitchen to make some glazed donuts from scratch.

After that, David heads to the West Side to check out the newest location of Tropicana Ice Cream.

Next up on the menu are beer-cheese burgers at one of downtown’s newest restaurants, Double Standard.

David rounds things up with some giant breakfast tacos at Teran’s Café.

You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

👉 Shiner Spicy Sauce 👈

This Week’s Restaurants:

Spoetzel Brewery

603 E Brewery St, Shiner, TX 77984

Shiner Distillery (ksat12)

Camp Outpost

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Camp Outpost (ksat12)

Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Original Donut Shop (ksat12)

Tropicana Ice Cream

11019 Culebra Rd #118, San Antonio, TX 78254

Tropicana Ice Cream (ksat12)

Double Standard

114 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Beer-Cheese Burger from Double Standard (ksat12)

Teran’s Cafe

4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220

Teran's Cafe (ksat12)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

email