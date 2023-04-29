Texas Eats: Giant Tacos, Shiner Cocktails & Donuts

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Shiner to check out what’s new at the Spoetzel Brewery.

David learns about the brewery’s new distilling program and returns later in the show to check out their new BBQ joint.

Next, David heads to Southtown for some awesome brunch bites at Camp Outpost.

David then checks out San Antonio’s staple Original Donut Shop.

He hops in the kitchen to make some glazed donuts from scratch.

After that, David heads to the West Side to check out the newest location of Tropicana Ice Cream.

Next up on the menu are beer-cheese burgers at one of downtown’s newest restaurants, Double Standard.

David rounds things up with some giant breakfast tacos at Teran’s Café.

You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

603 E Brewery St, Shiner, TX 77984

Shiner Distillery (ksat12)

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Camp Outpost (ksat12)

3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Original Donut Shop (ksat12)

11019 Culebra Rd #118, San Antonio, TX 78254

Tropicana Ice Cream (ksat12)

114 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Beer-Cheese Burger from Double Standard (ksat12)

4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220

Teran's Cafe (ksat12)

