You get a tree, and you get a tree! What to know about a tree giveaway and other freebies this weekend

A file image of a tree giveaway from San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department.

Welcome to the weekend! As if we didn’t need another reason to jump for joy, there are some really cool outdoor events and festivals that will be FREE this weekend.

Below you can read up on those opportunities, like a free festival in the heart of San Antonio, a tree giveaway, and free visits to Texas State Parks. I love a freebie!

Also, get ready for a nice weekend. 😎 After a cold start to the week, warmer temperatures will return for Saturday and Sunday. Despite some humidity and patchy fog in the morning, the weather will be great for outdoor events.

Keep up with your weekend weather forecast here. ☀️

Entry to all Texas State Parks is free on Sunday

If you’ve been wanting to see some fall foliage at a state park, now is your time to visit for free.

Texas State Parks Day is Sunday, Nov. 5, meaning there will be free entry for all visitors at state parks.

The free entry applies to day use only. Reservations aren’t required, but they are highly recommended as parks have capacity limits and may close once they reach that limit.

Popular San Antonio-area parks like Lost Maples State Natural Area and Garner State Park are also known to reach capacity, especially during the fall season.

To make a reservation, click here.

More than 700 trees will be given away at Texas Arbor Day Celebration

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will give away more than 700 trees during the Día del Árbol: Texas Arbor Day Celebration.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

A news release states more than 700 trees in one-gallon buckets will be given away while supplies last.

The event will also include family-friendly activities, live music, a bird demonstration from Last Chance Forever, and discussions from nature-focused organizations.

Green Spaces Alliance’s NatureFest will be taking place at Mission County Park at the same time. Free shuttles will be running between the events.

Mission County Park is located at 6030 Padre Drive, less than a half-mile away from Mission Marquee Plaza.

For more information, click here.

Free Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights returns to downtown

A festival that celebrates the traditions of India is returning to downtown San Antonio.

Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Arneson River Theater and Hemisfair, marking its 15th year. The free event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.

The City of San Antonio and Anuja SA cohost the festival, which highlights San Antonio’s sister-city agreement with Chennai, India.

Visitors can experience traditional Indian dance and entertainment in addition to food and merchant booths from various parts of India, according to Visit San Antonio.

To read more, click here.

Military personnel get free admission to San Antonio Zoo in November

San Antonio Zoo is honoring military personnel with free admission in November.

Zoo Salutes, presented by USAA, honors active duty, retired and veteran members of the military, National Guard and reserves.

Military members can get free admission with proper I.D., and up to four of their guests can receive 50% off standard admission.

The offer is valid from Nov. 1-30.

“This offer is made possible with the support of USAA and helps us pay tribute to our country’s heroes who often sacrifice family time to protect our freedom,” a news release states.

For more information, click here.

More Outdoors content:

You can also follow our daily coverage by clicking on our Outdoors page on KSAT.com. If you have questions or comments about the newsletter, reach out at rsalinas@ksat.com.

Have a great weekend,

Rebecca Salinas