Outrageous mangonadas, raspas, ice cream sold at SA snack shop

SAN ANTONIO - There are snack shops all over San Antonio, but one in particular is getting a huge following -- Ice Ice Baby.

Located at 2113 Bandera Rd, the shop is the creation of Lauren Cuevas and her family.

Always a fan of mangonadas and raspas, Cuevas' parents decided to help her start her own business selling the treats.

Cuevas is now creating some outrageous treats that are the getting the attention of many across the city.

"A lot of items on the menu you can't see anywhere else, because they are unique things we created," Cuevas said.

Every day she posts her creations on Instagram and Facebook and for the past two years the shop's popularity has grown.

One great thing about the treats sold here is customers have the power to either get one of Cuevas' creations or create their own.

"You pick the base, you pick the toppings and we just make it look nice," Cuevas said.

Once those temperatures heat up, you can be sure there will be a constant line to try these treats.

Ice Ice Baby is open every day except on Tuesdays.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.