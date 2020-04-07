How to keep COVID-19 from spreading at home if loved one tests positive

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – If one member of the family has COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive, it’s almost guaranteed the rest of the family will follow, right? Some of the country’s top doctors say not necessarily.

With families all together now for extended periods of time at home, is it possible to stop the spread once someone comes down with coronavirus? Experts say yes, if family members take preventive measures.

Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic, told Ivanhoe, “If they are testing positive for coronavirus, then you're going to want to make sure your utensils aren't shared, your clothes, your towels. Certainly, personal hygiene items need to be kept separate.”

Dr. Vyas also recommends family members who test positive eat meals away from others in the home, and also if possible, use a separate bathroom. Doctors say it’s critical right now that everyone use good hand hygiene. But especially if one family member is sick, it’s important to be extra vigilant.

Dr. Vyas said if everyone in the household has the same symptoms, then it’s likely the infection has already spread, and isolating family members won’t help. For the latest stats on this area or anywhere you have relatives, go to: https://coronadatascraper.com/#features.json.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.