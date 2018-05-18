Medicine drop-off event on South Side scheduled for Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - If you have expired or unwanted medications, don’t toss them in the trash or flush them down the toilet.

You can drop them off between 8 a.m and 1 p.m. Saturday at the latest MedDropSA event at Brooks City Base, 8261 Boyle Road.

The event is sponsored by San Antonio Water System, the San Antonio Police Department and the City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department.

Prescription and over-the-counter meds will be accepted.

Pills should be emptied into a sealed plastic bag and liquids should be in their original containers.

Do not bring needles or syringes.

Drop-off is free.

