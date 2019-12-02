Two months after two children, 4 and 8, were found hanging from a support beam in their Pennsylvania basement, their mother has been charged in their deaths.

Lisa Rachelle Snyder, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, tampering with evidence, endangering the welfare of children, animal cruelty and sexual intercourse with a dog, People reported. She is being held without bail.

Snyder said she found her children, 8-year-old Conner Snyder and 4-year-old Brinley Snyder, unconscious and hanging from a wire dog lead in their home on Sept. 23, police previously said. Two chairs were tipped over on the floor near their bodies, according to reports.

The children were airlifted to the hospital, but they both died three days later after being removed from life support.

In a 911 call obtained by the Morning Call, Snyder could be heard saying Conner had been “bullied” at school, had "made threats of doing this" before and also said he “didn’t want to go alone.”

Police did not detail Snyder's alleged role in the children's deaths. A press conference is expected to be held Monday.

After the children's deaths, Snyder updated her Facebook profile photo and added the caption, “Words scar, rumors destroy, bullies kill,” People reported.

Police had previously taken out four search warrants on the home, where the two children reportedly lived with Snyder and one more teenage sibling, according to People.

