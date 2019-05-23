University Hospital to hold free Stop the Bleed class Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - University Health System, a KSAT Community partner, will host a free one-hour Stop the Bleed class with its trauma team Tuesday, May 28, at 4 p.m at University Hospital.

In a life-threatening emergency, seconds count and it may fall to a bystander to keep a badly bleeding person alive until help arrives.

Stop the Bleed is a nationwide campaign aimed at teaching everyone how to stop bleeding and save lives in an emergency.

A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes.

Register for Stop the Bleed class:

If you are a community organization, church, school or business, you can have the Stop the Bleed campaign come to you. Sessions can be requested here.

University Health System teaches several classes a year at the hospital and people can register at universityhealthsystem.com/calendar/stop-the-bleed.

Stop the Bleed class info:



Date: Tuesday, May 28

Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: University Hospital | 4502 Medical Drive

Cypress Room, Rio Tower, 1st floor

To register for the Stop the Bleed class, click here.

