Fire engulfs roof of Northwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the Northwest Houston area.

According to officials, the fire is at the Hunters Cove three-story apartment building near De Soto Street and Oak Bay Drive.

The fire has destroyed the roof of at least one building in the complex. There is no word on any possible injuries from the scene.

Authorities say they believe the fire started in the attic of the complex are working get it under control.

