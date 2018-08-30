Recipe: Savory guacamole napoleon

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 8 Servings

1 cup(s) all purpose flour, as needed for rolling dough

1 puff pastry sheet, thawed completely

16 Oz H‑E‑B Cilantro Lime Cotija Guacamole, plus more as needed

1/2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Queso Fresco, crumbled

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425ºF.

2. On a floured surface, roll out puff pastry into a rectangular shape approximately 1/4 inch or less in thickness.

3. Using a pizza cutter cut approximately 2-inch strips horizontally across dough to make long strips, then cut strips evenly in half with one cut across vertically to separate dough.

4. Place strips onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, with a fork gently dock each puff pastry strip 5 to 6 times evenly. This will help them rise more evenly.

5. Bake pastry strips for 25 to 30 minutes or until nicely browned and puffed. Remove and allow to cool completely.

6. To assemble napoleons, take 2 strips place on flat surface and place a nice spoonful of guacamole evenly over one strip. Garnish with queso fresco and place second pastry strip on top gently.

7. Repeat with each napoleon in same manner, garnish with everything from pickled jalapeños to crispy fried onions and salsa.

Get the nutritional information of the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here!