19 puppies taken to SA shelter with potentially deadly virus, help needed

SAN ANTONIO - Nineteen puppies suffering from parvovirus have been taken to San Antonio Pets Alive! in the last couple weeks -- including 10 in the last week.

A high number of puppies are contracting parvovirus due to the recent heavy rains.

Parvo is a highly contagious virus. It causes an infectious gastrointestinal illness in puppies and young dogs, and without treatment, it is potentially deadly, according to the American Kennel Club.

Parvovirus is spread through an infected dog's feces and it can live in the ground for years.

Heavy rain and flooding have been prevalent throughout Texas in the past month which has led to an increase of infected dogs, according to a press release.

Treatment of parvovirus is costly, upward of $500 per puppy.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is asking for the public’s help due the Parvo ICU being at full capacity.

Donations and volunteers are needed to help treat and care for the puppies.

