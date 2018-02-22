2 NEISD students arrested after parent alerts police to social media post

SAN ANTONIO - Two Northeast Independent School District students have been arrested by campus police.

An NEISD police report said a parent notified San Antonio police after seeing a social media post about a firearm, drugs and liquor on campus.

The students were taken into custody around 11 a.m. at the Academy of Creative Education, located in the 3700 block of Perrin Central Boulevard.

Canyon Johnston Cantrell, 17, is charged with having a firearm in a weapon free zone, a felony, and possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. His mugshot has not yet been released.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with possessing stolen property. The 16-year-old’s name is not being released because they are a minor.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.