SAN ANTONIO – Police continue searching for a killer more than five years after a man was found dead in a vacant apartment.

Eric Crawford was found murdered in a unit on Fairhaven Street between Datapoint Drive and Medical Drive Oct. 19, 2016.

Police said they believe the murder happened a few days before Crawford's body was found.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. They will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.