Vehicle pursuits involving human smugglers, drug traffickers becoming the norm in South Texas

EL PASO, Texas – DAY 3 (TUESDAY): (10:06 p.m.) For many students who live in Ciudad Juaréz but attend school in El Paso, the bridge they cross every day can be viewed as a symbol to their future leaving behind the setbacks in Mexico.

(6:08 p.m.) Sgt. Arnold Sepulveda with the Palmview Police Department said vehicle pursuits is becoming the norm in the Rio Grande Valley.

Sepulveda said the pursuits typically involve human smugglers or drug traffickers who are putting commuters in harms by driving at a high rate of speed.

(1:20 p.m.) The stories of two undocumented mothers from separate countries may be different but the constant emotion of living in fear is the same.

One of the women said she came to the United States to escape the violence in her hometown of Veracruz, Mexico, where her niece and cousin were recently kidnapped.

Another woman, named Heidi, said she left Honduras to flee from violence and overcome poverty.

(8:46 a.m.) Since 1934, a cross on the Sierra de Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico, has overlooked the United States and Mexico which includes the states of Texas, New Mexico and Chihuahua.

The first cross was made out of wood until world-famous sculptor Urbici Soler came to El Paso to construct a monument.

The 29-foot limestone statue of Christ was finished five years later in 1939 and serves as a shrine to thousands of faithful in the area.

(7:13 a.m.) Life for residents who either work or go to school in El Paso but live across the border in Ciudad Juaréz begins early.

The lines to cross the Paso del Norte International Bridge, also known as the Santa Fe Street Bridge, by foot or car are backed up despite the early morning commute.

(6:32 a.m.) The second destination in KSAT's journey along the entire U.S.-Mexico border for "The Line" series is to El Paso, Texas.

KSAT reporter Tiffany Huertas, photojournalist Jennifer Galvan and digital reporter Adrian Garcia will meet with several to talk about living near one of most dangerous cities in the world, Ciudad Juaréz.