Armed suspect at large after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve at Texas home, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect believed to be armed after a woman was shot and killed at a house party in northwest Harris County on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened at around 8:40 pm on Tuesday at a home in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive.

Officials said a suspect, believed to be 52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon, forced his way into a home where his estranged ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Carolee Dawn Taylor, was celebrating her birthday. Deputies say he removed her from the home at gunpoint before shooting her multiple times on the front porch.

“He came up with pretty much weapon drawn and scared everybody, everybody started to scatter. He was very focused on what he was coming here for and she didn’t have a chance," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies say Simon then fled the scene in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Texas license plate LYN0345. Simon is believed to be armed and as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, he remains at large.

“I went to this scene last night and couldn’t help but think that her final moments were spent happy celebrating her birthday with friends,” HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. “She wore holiday festive attire. Simon brutally gunned her down. We must find him asap. Domestic Violence is a serious epidemic.”

Neighbors are frightened by what happened.

“This is a family neighborhood you don’t expect something like that to happen,” said Robert Spruill, who lives nearby.

Deputies said anyone with information regarding the case should contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS(8477). If anyone knows Simon’s location or the location of his car, they should not approach him or the vehicle, but should immediately call 911.

