Whataburger offering free burgers with buy-one, get-one deal
Free burger offer for online orders only
SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal on burgers through April 19.
The burger chain’s website says the offer is only valid for online orders and at participating locations.
The order must include at least one No. 1 Whataburger, ad-ons are an additional fee.
You must be a reward member to get the deal. You can click here to sign up.
