There’s more than $6 billion in unclaimed cash and valuables in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – More than $6 billion in unclaimed cash and other valuables is currently being held by the state of Texas.

The Texas Comptroller’s office made the announcement Thursday and reported that in fiscal year 2021, more than $285 million was given back to Texans in unclaimed property claims.

The 2021 fiscal year for the comptroller’s office ended on Aug. 31.

Since his tenure as Texas Comptroller, Glenn Hegar said more than $2 billion has returned to Texans through the Unclaimed Property program.

“This is a testament to the hardworking folks in our Unclaimed Property Division. I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property,” said Hegar.

Ad

If you think you might have unclaimed cash you can search online at ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-2274(CASH).

There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, meaning there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim.

According to Claim It Texas, more than $3 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to its rightful owners since the program’s induction in 1962.

Related: