Admission to San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Friday for locals; $1 off Fiesta medals, train rides

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the start of Fiesta season in San Antonio, and the zoo is getting in on the fun.

Locals can get into the San Antonio Zoo on Friday, March 25 for the discounted price of $8 per person. Admission regularly starts at $21.73 for adults and $17.16 for children ages 3 to 11.

Guests can also get $1 off of the zoo’s two Fiesta medals featuring the Zoo Train and Will Smith School.

The medals are available for purchase inside the zoo’s gift shops. Guests who purchase a Zoo Train Fiesta medal can get $1 off a train ride when they show the medal at the train depot.

Friday looks to be a beautiful day weather-wise, but you can get the latest forecast here.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day events for residents of San Antonio.

“These discounts are the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio and the exciting addition of PNC Bank to Locals Days for the 2022 season. PNC Bank Locals Days allows even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife.,” according to zoo officials.

The San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Upcoming locals day events are:

April 14, 2022

May 23, 2022

